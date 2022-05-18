Dr Likee inconsolable as Kumawood star Osei Tutu dies

Dr Likee mourns late actor

Osei Tutu reported dead

Actor mourned by fans, family



Mother of late actor claims a spiritualist removed nine pins from his throat



The sad demise of Kumawood actor, Osei Tutu, reported on May 17, 2022, has sent shock waves through the entertainment industry.



Many industry players after the report spread like wildfire have reacted to the news and one of such persons is Kumawood actor and comedian, Ras Nene, popularly known as Dr Likee.



In a post that was shared on Instagram by the actor on May 17, 2022, he mourned his late colleague with whom he had starred in a series of movies.



“Rest in Perfect peace my brother (crying emoji)... You will always remain in my heart. (crying emoji),” he shared.

In a new development, the mother of the late Kumawood actor has sorrowfully recounted circumstances that led to the death of her son, disclosing that a spiritualist once removed nine (9) pins from his throat in an attempt to circumvent a spiritual attack.



In the interview monitored by GhanaWeb, she mentioned that Osei Tutu was also sent to the hospital for treatment and was duly attended to by the health professionals



Unfortunately, the actor could not survive, leaving behind a daughter and a wife who resides abroad.



“My son returned and said his brother is better. I asked what the problem was and he said he felt pains in the throat. He said when he coughs, he sees blood in the phlegm. He couldn’t eat, he couldn’t drink water. For the past three weeks, he hadn’t eaten,” the devastated mother said.



“He told me it was spiritual attack from the movie industry. And that, when he sought help from a spiritualist, nine pins were removed from his throat,” the mother added.



