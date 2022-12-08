Dr Louisa crowned ‘Health Personality of the Year' at WCAA 2022

Dr. Louisa Ansong-Satekla

Dr. Louisa Ansong-Satekla was presented with the ’Health Personality of the Year” award at the 2022 Women’s Choice Awards Africa Awards (WCAA) ceremony, which was held at Labadi Beach Hotel, Ghana, at the weekend.

Produced by Global Ovations Ltd., the awards ceremony translates the collective voice of women into a highly objective and consistent methodology. It creates an opportunity for women to choose with confidence, knowing that other women across Africa would highly recommend it to their family and friends and the country.



Dr. Louisa, a Ghanaian-based renowned dental surgeon, won this award in a competitive category of notable health practitioners making an impact in the health sector. The award recognizes her long-standing dedication to clinical excellence in the field of dentistry. ‘’She was awarded for being committed to her task of saving lives and prioritizing others' health before her own,” according to a statement by the organizers.



Dr. Louisa practices at Charisma Dental Clinic in Accra, Ghana. She graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2016, where she received a distinction and was awarded the prestigious Overall Best Student Prize.

She has received numerous nominations and awards throughout her professional career, including the 2021 Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) and Pulse Health Influencer of the Year for her enormous contribution to Ghana's development and giving back to society. Her clinic has been the destination for celebrities, such as Davido, Stonebwoy, Wizkid, KiDi, Joselyn Dumas, and more, seeking expert guidance on their dental health.



Dr. Louisa Ansong-Satekla is currently the official FDI World Dental Federation Ambassador for World Oral Health Day 22, using her wealth of experience to raise awareness about the importance of good oral health and its vital role in securing overall health and well-being. She is also a brand ambassador for Vien Health.