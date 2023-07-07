Dr. Okwen releases captivating 2nd single ‘Acha Nwe'

Cameroonian singer, Dr. Okwen

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

Texas based Cameroonian artist, Dr. Okwen, a talented musician and visionary artist, is proud to announce the release of his next single titled 'Acha Nwe'.

This soul-stirring track, sung in the enchanting Moghamo language, beautifully captures the essence of the Kingdom of God.



‘Acha Nwe’ which means ‘Thank God’ or ‘The Kingdom of God’ in Moghamo, takes



listeners on a spiritual journey, immersing them in the divine realm through the power of music. Dr. Okwen's rich vocals and heartfelt delivery effortlessly convey the message of hope, faith, and unity. It is inspired by the potential dawn of a new era where Africans achieve mental unity.



As an artist deeply rooted in his cultural heritage, Dr. Okwen aims to showcase the beauty and significance of the Moghamo language through his music. By infusing traditional elements with contemporary sounds, he has created a unique sonic experience that resonates with audiences across generations.



Inspired by his personal connection to his faith and spirituality, Dr. Okwen has crafted ‘Acha Nwe’ as a tribute to the Kingdom of God. The lyrics are thoughtfully composed, reflecting the deep reverence and awe for the divine presence.

The song's melodic arrangement, adorned with traditional Moghamo instrumentation



and modern production techniques, creates a harmonious blend of traditional and



contemporary music.



‘Acha Nwe’ is allowing music enthusiasts worldwide to experience the captivating sounds of Moghamo and connect with the spiritual essence of the Kingdom of God. The single promises to leave a lasting impression on listeners, inspiring them to embrace their faith and seek unity within the divine.



Dr. Okwen's commitment to preserving and promoting his cultural heritage shines

through in every note of his new single. He believes that music is a universal language that transcends boundaries, and this single serves as a testament to that belief.



By sharing the beauty and significance of the Moghamo language and culture, Dr. Okwen aims to foster understanding, appreciation, and unity among diverse audiences.



In tune with his humanitarian efforts as part of the ‘Acha Nwe’ release campaign, Dr. Okwen will be giving away 1000 dollars over 4 days on his social media profile and select radio stations to celebrate his birthday on the June 29.



He encourages people to live in a state of gratitude and be kind to their fellow human beings especially during these difficult times.