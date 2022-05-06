Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu lists16 best websites for freelancing jobs for the youth

Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu

Source: Richard Osei Yeboah, Contributor

Finding work as a freelancer can be challenging but here are some freelance websites to help you find suitable work quickly as provided by US-based economist and lecturer, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu.

In a viral video trending on WhatsApp and Facebook, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu, shares 16 best websites for freelancing jobs for the youth.



Dr. Iddrisu can be heard in the video saying that times are hard in the country now and unemployed graduates can take up some freelancing jobs on different websites and get paid whilst in Ghana.



“All that it takes is to create a profile on any of these websites and register your services, create a payment method and start bidding for work”, he said.



Below are the names of the websites:



1. Fiverr

2. Toptal



3. Jooble



4. Freelancer



5. Upwork



6. Flexjobs

7. Simplyhired



8. Guru



9. LinkedIn



10. Behance



11. 99designs

12. Dribble



13. Peopleperhour



14. Servicescape



15. Designhill



16. Taskrabbit