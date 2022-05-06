1
Menu
Entertainment

Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu lists16 best websites for freelancing jobs for the youth

Dr. Sa Ad Iddrisu Is A US Based Economist And Lecturer.jpeg Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: Richard Osei Yeboah, Contributor

Finding work as a freelancer can be challenging but here are some freelance websites to help you find suitable work quickly as provided by US-based economist and lecturer, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu.

In a viral video trending on WhatsApp and Facebook, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu, shares 16 best websites for freelancing jobs for the youth.

Dr. Iddrisu can be heard in the video saying that times are hard in the country now and unemployed graduates can take up some freelancing jobs on different websites and get paid whilst in Ghana.

“All that it takes is to create a profile on any of these websites and register your services, create a payment method and start bidding for work”, he said.

Below are the names of the websites:

1. Fiverr

2. Toptal

3. Jooble

4. Freelancer

5. Upwork

6. Flexjobs

7. Simplyhired

8. Guru

9. LinkedIn

10. Behance

11. 99designs

12. Dribble

13. Peopleperhour

14. Servicescape

15. Designhill

16. Taskrabbit

Source: Richard Osei Yeboah, Contributor
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the women behind these Ghanaian business moguls
Ghanaian CEO is building a fully-furnished 30-bed hostel for his workers for free
They said I was 'too short' to be president – Akufo-Addo
The women behind these powerful Ghanaian pastors
What Mohammed Salisu told Kurt Okraku about playing for the Black Stars
Profile of Black Stars striker Jordan Ayew
Is Arteta really to blame for Eddie Nketiah's exit from Arsenal
Alan-Bawumia ticket: Akomea explains how president, Veep will be determined
Martin Kpebu tackles Edudzi Tamakloe
'Advise your son' - Dormaahene tells Queen Mother of Manhyia