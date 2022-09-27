Dr UN gifts Joyce Dzidzor a brand new car after viral wedding pictures?

Dr UN gifts Joyce a new car

Controversial Global Blueprint Excellence Awards organiser, Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr UN, appears to have gifted former AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzo, a brand new car.

In the video shared by blogger, IamphylxGh, Dr UN was captured entering a kitchen while announcing to his 'significant other' that he was home.



In the wake of sharing an embrace, Dr UN asked Joyce to step out with him, with her eyes blindfolded to their compound where a surprise awaited her.



The couple made their way to the compound only for Joyce to take her blindfold off to a brand new car parked in front of her.



She jumped with delight, bouncing around like a kid who had been given a toffee before taking the vehicle out for a drive.



Dr UN followed the car acting as a hype man to his ‘wife’ to whom many Ghanaians still doubt he is truly married.

On September 23, 2022, photographs of the pair’s supposed wedding service surfaced with an announcement that they were now a couple, which left some Ghanaians confused.



According to a section of Ghanaians, Dr UN and the former AIDS ambassador have figured out how to catch their attention with their relationship.



Although many people feel their relationship is an act and an endeavour to get attention from people, the couple has answered a few questions to debunk rumours that they are a thing.





ADA/BB