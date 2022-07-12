Dr UN heartbroken after Sarkodie's snub on his birthday

Dr UN and rapper, Sarkodie

Sarkodie turns 37

Dr UN celebrates Sark



Sarkodie, others scammed by Dr UN



Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr UN, felt heartbroken when rapper Sarkodie failed to respond to his goodwill message on the occasion of his 37th birthday on July 10.



"Happy birthday to my good friend @sarkodie. Have a great day #Sarkodie #sarkday," read his tweet but after hours without a response, he tweeted "It’s all good king @sarkodie has refused to retweet my birthday wish to him! Oh Asem ooo #sarkday"



Dr UN who described the rapper as his "good friend' took to his Twitter page last Saturday to celebrate Sarkodie for his remarkable impact on the local music industry.



The award-winning rapper received thousands of birthday messages from friends, family, and fans worldwide.

He took time to respond to some of the good wishes, but, according to Dr UN, Sarkodie intentionally ignored his post.



It would be recalled that the rapper's achievement earned him a plaque and citation during the 2020 edition of the Global Blueprint Excellence Awards, a fake United Nations (UN) award organized by the self-acclaimed global ambassador, Kwame Fordjou.



Following the scandal, the United Nations office in Ghana released a statement dissociating themselves from the award scheme.



A host of public figures, including Berla Mundi, D Black, Daughter of Glorious Jesus, and Prof. Ebenezer Oduro, were scammed by Dr UN.



In 2021, Sark, in a song titled ‘Gimme Way’ addressed how he felt when the public mocked him for not doing well diligence due to the awards.



Part of the lyrics sings: "I thought I was a hard guy until Dr UN gave me an empty bottle as an award. Anyway, that was a bad situation. The day I will meet him unless I smack him. If I calculate the time I have wasted with him, I could have been making love to Tracy."

