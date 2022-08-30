Dr UN's award is better than 'useless' VGMA - Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian musician and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta has called on the general public to support the founder of the Global Blueprint Excellence Award, Kwame Fordjour, chiefly known as Dr UN, as he strongly believes that his award scheme is far better than the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The 'Barack Obama' singer who has confirmed being the mate of Dr UN at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb argued that, unlike the "corrupt" VGMA which requires nominees to buy votes in other to win, Dr UN, who has been criticized for organizing a "fake" UN awards event honoured key personalities at no cost. Dr UN's only mistake, according to Blakk, was affiliating it to the United Nations.



"His awards will even be better than the VGMA which is a useless award. This VGMA is a useless award because people are voting. They are buying votes and that is corrupt... Dr UN was asked why he didn't nominate me and he said Blakk Rasta was bigger than my awards...the point is this when VGMA is making their awards, you have to vote. When you vote, they give it to the highest bidder, the one who votes more.



"They are not even ashamed of it, they will ask you, 'did you vote?'. You didn't win and you are crying. So did you buy the awards? Dr UN didn't do that, he just pinpointed people in the society he felt with his panelist that these people deserved this award and they awarded them, that is how an award system should go...I will prefer Dr UN's award to VGMA any day," Blakk Rasta disclosed in his interview with GhanaWeb's presenter, Paula Amma Broni.



He again noted that the flippant nature of Dr UN makes it challenging for people to take him seriously, however, he has the right credentials to organise an award to honour deserving people in the country.



"What we have to do is support him so he does it properly another time. Because he made one mistake, we say cut him off. He had good intentions for the thing. According to what he said, he did it to honour Kofi Annan, as to whether he said the awards were UN awards, I do not know about that.



"I think that people should sit down with him and encourage him to do the right thing...now I think he has learnt his lessons and made a name, he doesn't have to put UN in there...he never took a penny from the guys. He said somebody like D-Black wanted to pay him money," Blakk added.

Dr UN has in the last couple of years been awarding academicians, diplomats, showbiz personalties, chiefs, among others. His credibility came into question after a journalist, Abdul Karim Ibrahim launched investigations into his activities.



Both the United Nations and Kofi Annan Foundation subsequently released disclaimers.



Listen to the interview below:







OPD/BB