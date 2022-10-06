Dr. UN set to roll out another award show in November

Kwame Owusu Forjour, popularly known as Dr. UN

It appears that no amount of trolls, insults, and jail terms could deter Mr. Kwame Owusu Forjour, popularly known as Dr. UN, from organizing another edition of the infamous ‘Global Blueprint Excellence Awards', as he is set to stage the next one in November.

This comes after the maiden edition held on August 28, 2020, in Accra, which honoured a host of Ghanaian personalities and celebrities including Sarkodie, D-Black, Nathaniel Attoh, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Natalie Fort, and many others.



Dr. UN’s controversial awards scheme has since been described by many as a total sham following revelations that it had no affiliation with the United Nations (UN) as he had touted.



He had been accused of using the United Nations and former UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan’s name to make the award scheme appear credible, a claim he has fought off vehemently.



Although he has suffered dire consequences, which include receiving severe trolls for giving out fake award plagues, being arrested on multiple counts, and being physically assaulted, among several others, Dr. UN said Ghanaians are in for another surprise.

“I am not moved by what Ghanaians said about my awards. I have been through hell after organizing these awards. I have been beaten twice just for organizing an award. All that I have been through will not deter me from organizing another award,” He told Graphic Showbiz.



"The venue and everything else is ready. Come November, it will happen. I do my things orderly and because I want to get everything right, I have whatever I need for the awards and trust me this awards will be super," he added.



EB/BOG