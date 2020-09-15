Entertainment

Dr. Un given 'presidential treat' upon arrival at Circle

Dr UN (l), awarded a number of personalities

Dr Kwame Owusu Fordjour alias Dr. UN was heavily mobbed at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

In a new video circulating, the unperturbed man who brilliantly scammed some Ghanaian celebrities was given a ‘presidential treat’ when he stormed the most busiest place in the capital.



He is seen wearing a blue suit with a white cowboy cape to go with it and walked gallantly in the middle of some men who were protecting him from the mob that formed as a result of his presence.



Dr. Fordjour over the past week has become the talk on both social media and in the traditional media for carrying out a fake award scheme which sought to honour great persons like Sarkodie, D Black, Bela Mundi and others.

Sarkodie and D Black have both come out boldly to acknowledge the fact that they have been scammed by the fake UN representative.





