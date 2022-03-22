Drag Abena Korkor to court - Maurice Ampaw advises 'victims'

Abena Korkor

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, has given legal advice to victims who found themselves on AbenaKorkor’s tall list of sexual partners.

In an Interview with Doctar Cann on Happy FM, Maurice Ampaw said Abena Korkor is violating the rights of everyone whom she had mentioned in her recent outburst because there is a law on ‘right to privacy and confidentiality’ on sexual relationship and affair.



“In a sexual relationship, if someone has sex with you and it was not a rape, you dare not disclose it to a third party. It’s breach of confidentiality and breach of the right to privacy”, he said.

She added “If the victims of Abena Korkor’s actions had dragged her to court for breaching their right to privacy and confidentiality which is in turn causing a lot of damage, she is defaming them and exposing them to the public, she would’ve stopped by now”.



The lawyer alternatively suggested that any parent can report Abena Korkor to the police and drag her to court for portraying obscene behavior which is influencing their children negatively.