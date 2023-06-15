3
'Dragging a woman like that makes no sense' – Shatta Wale 'barks' at FDA over arrest of drug peddlers

Thu, 15 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award winning dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale has described as mindless the manner in which some female drug peddlers arrested by the Food and Drugs Authority were handled.

According to Shatta Wale, while the initiative to clampdown on peddlers of unregistered drugs is laudable, the arresting officers were inhumane and insensitive in the act by dragging the handcuffed suspects.

“It’s a good initiative but dragging a WOMAN like that makes no sense.

“These are women, for God’s[SIC] sake let’s know how to run this country .

“Ah this guy paaa as if he no get wife for house ..

“Dragging the WOMEN like they killed human beings ..Aahhh !! I bore waaaa mcheeww!!” he bemoaned in a Twitter post after retweeting a video of the arrest shared by UTV.

The Pharmacy Council and the Food and Drugs Authority together with the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, embarked on an operation against the peddling of unregistered drugs at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

The operation saw the arrest of several suspects including some women who were captured in handcuffs by the police and being dragged around.

Some of the suspects denied being the owners of the roadside shops selling various herbal medicines including aphrodisiacs.

“What is the essence in keeping us in handcuffs as if we have robbed someone. We are not thieves,” one of the suspects is heard in the video lamenting.



