Drama has brought me this far - Akuapem Poloo says

Ghanaian socialite, Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has asserted that she rode on the back of controversies to build her image and popularity across social media and for that reason, she has no intention of changing.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, she said, “drama has brought me this far. It helps me so much, without drama I can’t live. I get a lot from being dramatic, I get a lot of deals to sign.



“This is because the energy I use to advertise is so dramatic, it gets people’s attention on the product, and people buy it.”



She also mentioned that many of the controversies she was entangled in over the years helped her achieve her goals.



Furthermore, she revealed that without the controversies, she would struggle financially without being able to take care of her family.



“I need the attention. I need it. It helps. The more I trend, the more my market boosts. If I draw back on that, it is going to worry me a lot. Whatever I do puts food on my table, that of my son and my mum,” she said.

“I am the only child. I have a lot of responsibilities, so I need to work hard. Work hard as in not stealing or doing bad things to get money, but I am just fooling around on social media to get food to eat, make my family look good, and make my son look happy,” Akuapem Poloo added.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:











ADA/BOG