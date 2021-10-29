Draw lessons from Shatta Wale and Medikal's predicaments - Adwoa Smart to celebrities

Veteran actress, Adwoa Smart believes that celebrities should learn from Shatta Wale and Medikal's mistakes and not repeat them in the near future.

In an interview with Hammer Nti, Adwoa Smart said her colleagues in the industry should not think they are free from challenges of this sort but rather work towards preventing them from happening.



Her comments are on the back of issues relating to the arrest and remand of Medikal and Shatta Wale.



Not forgetting Funny Face who was also arrested and later transferred to a psychiatric hospital for his constant attacks and outbursts on social media.



But analyzing all these, Adwoa Smart said;

"Maybe today it is Shatta's turn. Tomorrow it could be yours. But in all of these, let's find a way to draw lessons out of it and not mimic such behaviors,"



"You need to take care of yourselves well because as an actor, a lot of horrible things can happen to you. I have had my own share of depression but mine wasn't as public and harsh as these," She added



Watch the video below



