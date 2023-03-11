Dreams come true – Sonnie Badu says as he flaunts his cars

Singer, Sonnie Badu

Popular Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu has flaunted his opulent mansion and expensive automobiles on Twitter to encourage others.

In the fast trending photos, two black cars worth millions of Ghana Cedis were photographed in front of his Atlanta home.



The gospel musician and preacher captioned the photos with motivation to the public.



“Dreams do come true.. car wash day for the toys... I pray for you that everything you have dreamt about becoming will become a reality in Jesus name,”



In another tweet also, he showed off his other Mercedes Benz cars and revealed that it was his favourite car brand.

“I love black cars what’s your favorite color? I also love Mercedes I don’t do any other … what’s your fav car? I dreamt this now I live it by God’s grace … you are next in line,” he added.





