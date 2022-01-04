Dress attractively to show your shape; you're not a Roman missionary - Nigel Gaisie tells single women

Men are drowned to women who look attractive, Nigel Gaisie

Dress and show your shape, Nigel Gaisie to single women



Men come to my church because of my beautiful girls, Nigel Gaisie



The leader of the Prophetic Hill Ministry, Prophet Nigel Gaisie has posited that 2022 is the year for all single ladies to upgrade their wardrobe and look more attractive if they wish to win the heart of their prince charming.



The popular preacher on January 2, 2022, charged women in his congregation as well as all unmarried ladies to put in extra effort in their physical appearance right from what they wear to how they walk.



"This year, if you are a lady, be strategic. Dress attractively, am I communicating? Dress attractively, you are not the one who killed Jesus. Men are attracted... all the single ladies, receive anointing in Jesus name," he is quoted to have said in a GhanaWeb video.



He noted that most girls who are still single dress like Roman missionaries forgetting that such people do not marry.

Therefore, if they truly want a man, they must look charming because men in their nature are moved by “attractive women”.



"You have to dress attractively, dress and show your shape. Dont dress mumu like a jon. I said dress, decently but attractive. Listen to wisdom. If you go and dress like you are a missionary note that Roman Missionaries don't marry so don't copy blindly this year. Dress and let's see some part of (pointing to his knee). When you are walking, walk stylishly," he added.



Prophet Nigel Gaisie also confessed that most men who attend his church do so because of the beautiful ladies in his congregation.



"I have heard brothers say that they come to this church because my girls are beautiful. Some brothers are here not because of the prophetic so this year, you have to give me some style so the brothers can come here. The old women, allow them (young ladies) to dress, you are not Jesus," said the founder of the Prophetic Hill Ministry.



Watch the video below:



