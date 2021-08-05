Dress decently while championing the #FixTheCountry – Victoria Lebene to activists

Ghanaian actress and socialite, Victoria Lebene

• Victoria Lebene has asked #FixTheCountry activists to dress appropriately in public

• She said sanity must be promoted alongside the #FixTheCountry agenda



• Social media users appear infuriated by her tweet



Popular Ghanaian actress cum entrepreneur, Victoria Lebene has criticized some role models and other advocates championing the #FixtheCountry agenda for their ‘inappropriate dressing on social media.



She has asked these individuals to learn to first fix their 'incident' style of dressing before embarking on such a ‘well respected’ course.



Unclear who her post was targeted at, Lebene took to social media on July 5, 2021, and wrote;



“Role models and other youths championing the #FixTheCountry demo. Kindly dress properly in public and on social media to promote sanity of the course. Don’t say fix and not fix yourself! Change starts with us the youths. The old folks will leave, and when we hold the fort, we will account to everything we do! COURSE- Means the Direction, Route, Way, the journey! Read and research on things before your comment. Thanks.”

The actress's post has since attracted hate comments from social media users who lambasted her for being a hypocrite.



They are of the view that Victoria Lebene should stop portraying herself as though she has never shared indecent pictures on social media even after marriage.



Others say her post is directed at Efia Odo who until recently was one of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry campaign.











