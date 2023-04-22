3
Drone shot of Asamoah Gyan’s $3million mansion surfaces online

Sat, 22 Apr 2023 Source: zionfelix.net

A drone view of Ghanaian football star, Asamoah Gyan’s $3 million mansion has gone viral on TikTok.

The footage revealed a panoramic view of the stunning edifice and its environs, which left social media users in awe.

The former Blackstars skipper completed his magnificent mansion in 2017 after spending a whopping $3 million from start to its finish.

While many were impressed by the sheer size and grandeur of the mansion, others could not help but notice the poor condition of the roads leading up to the property.

The dusty, unpaved roads seemed out of place in such an expensive neighborhood like McCarthy Hills, prompting many to question why the roads had not been upgraded to match the luxury of the mansion.

Watch the video below:

Source: zionfelix.net
