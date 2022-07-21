Dumelo distributes boots, cutlasses to farmers in Guan district

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo has begun distributing farm boots and cutlasses to farmers across the Guan District in the Oti Region.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, 21 July 2022, the actor said: “I hope to reach every farmer soon.”
He added: “The next step would be to provide efficient farming equipment to maximise and add value to what they grow.”
The actor who is also a farmer, recently launched the Women and Youth in Agriculture programme in the Guan district.
The programme is aimed at boosting ginger production.
It is also to create more jobs for farmers across the Guan district this farming season.
Source: classfmonline.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- 'We are paying more tithes than taxes, is that the right approach?' - John Dumelo asks
- John Dumelo and his wife celebrate their daughter’s first birthday
- John Dumelo and wife reveal their 'secret' daughter
- John Dumelo is not dead
- Let’s make the youth more interested in Agric – John Dumelo
- Read all related articles