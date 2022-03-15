Dumelo is NDC but his picture was used why remove mine? – Mr. Beautiful asks

John Dumelo

Actor and comedian, Mr. Beautiful has questioned why John Dumelo’s picture was included on the galamsey movie poster if Director Famous claims he is affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“Famous went for an interview and said that I’m a member of NDC so if he used my image on the poster, members of the NPP might not watch the movie,” he narrated to Amansan Krakye.



He added, “And Famous was asked in the interview that John Dumelo is also a member of the NDC and if he had won his elections he would’ve been an NDC MP.



“So why is his image on the poster and Mr Beautiful’s picture isn’t on the poster and he went stagnant so he couldn’t talk meaning that it was pure hatred,” he clarified.

Responding to the reasons Director Famous gave for not including his picture on the poster, Mr. Beautiful said the movie producer was reducing the money he will make since NDC members are more than NPP members in Ghana.



He asked, “But who told Director Famous that NPP members are more than NDC members in Ghana because if we divide Ghana into 3 NDC members are 2 and NPP will be 1.



“So he is even reducing the money that he will get from the movie because NDC members really love me and if they see me on the poster all the cinemas will be full up,” he said on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.