Duncan-Williams, Anaba are 'liars,' yet you defend Kusi Boateng-Adu Gyamfi? – Bridget Otoo slams Cathedral secretariat

Bridget Otoo

Media personality Bridget Otoo has chastized the National Cathedral secretariat's recent statement on the resignation of two top clergymen who resigned their positions as members of the Board of Trustees of the project.

The secretariat in a letter dated October 18 described as 'false,' one of the key reasons Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba, gave for their decision to resign.



Point 6 of the 10-point release stated that the duo had been supplied all copies of documents of the Board meetings at which their calls for an audit of the project was discussed. "The claim that they have received no information, whatsoever, on the audit process is therefore false."



Bridget, in reacting to the claim suggested that the clergymen had been presented as liars by the secretariat.



"It’s ironic that the National Cathedral is calling Duncan Williams & Eastwood Anaba liars," she posted on Twitter (now X). before drawing in a secretary to the Board of Trustees, who is currently the subject of a double identity saga.

"Isn’t that the same board that has a man with a fraudulent double identity - Rev. kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi," she added.



A court has ruled that Kusi Boateng is the same as Adu Gyamfi and that the National Cathedral official was doing so with some criminal intent in a case that he had dragged a lawmaker to court for doggedly publishing information about him in relation to improper corporate governance practices on the project.



