Dwell more on positives than negatives – Ceccy Twum to bloggers

Singer, Ceccy Twum

Gospel musician Ceccy Twum has appealed to Ghanaian bloggers to promote their own and desist from dwelling on negative stories about celebrities in the country.

Ceccy Twum said when Ghanaians support their own and move away from the negatives, it will rekindle respect for local celebrities.



She gave this advice in an interview with Nana Romeo on the ‘Ayekoo Ayekoo’ mid-morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, 28 October 2021.



The singer-songwriter explained that the way and manner Ghanaians are quick to jump on social media to tarnish the image of their celebrities is worrying.

She said social media is good but has its attendant problems “and, so, Ghanaians must be wary of these going forward.”



According to her, dwelling so much on negative stories about celebrities does not auger well for the industry.



She took the opportunity to commend some bloggers for doing a good job by promoting some positive stories about celebrities in the country.