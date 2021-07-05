Dzato and Grace find love on Date Rush, head to Dubai as best couple

Dzato and Grace, Daterush contestants

Dzato and Grace won the ultimate prize in the maiden edition of Date Rush Viewers Choice Awards held on July 4 having been voted the best couple of the season.

TV3’s date-matching reality show in its seasons four and five, has for the past six months created a platform for people desirous of finding their better halves to take advantage of the opportunity. Many came, some found partners, others founds friends, and some others found soul mates. Others found nothing.



For Dzato and Grace, they say, they found love in each other.



“I came on Date Rush to find love. Thank you TV3 for making me meet the love of my life,” Dzato declared as he took the award for the best couple of the season.



His ‘soulmate’, Grace said her success story is testament to the genuine intentions of the show which is for people to find love.



“I want you all to use me as a testimony. People say Date Rush is scripted. Use me as a testimony. I came here purposely to find love and here I am. I found love. Thank you Ghana. Thank you world for voting for me,” she said.



The ‘unconventional’ proposal



The couple caught the attention of Date Rush fans and the public when Ellen challenged the status quo and proposed love to Dzato on live National Television.

Since then, the couple has been seen together in a cozy and romantic moments and with images surfacing online. For some lovers and would-be lovers, the couple has been an inspiration.



It thus came as no surprise to them that the couple was voted to win the ultimate ahead of others like Ali and Shamima, Success and Famous, Sandra and Bebelino, Alberta and Process, among others.



The prize and presentation



General Manager for Media General Television, Francis Doku, presented the award and prize package to the couple. The prize package includes a six-day all-expense paid trip to Dubai sponsored by Camel Antiseptic.



Mr. Doku used the opportunity to show appreciation to sponsors, viewers and all those whose support and effort put the show in the trends every single week.



He assured the viewing public of more exciting content on MG platforms.



Other awards

Meanwhile, others also won awards in different categories as follows:



Most Popular Male – Ali



Most Popular Female – Fatima



Most Trended Male – Ali



Most Trended Female – Fatima



Most Hilarious Male – Desmond



Most Hilarious Female – Cilla

Most Controversial Couple – Bebelino & Sandra



Freshest Male – Process



Freshest Female – Ellen



Most Romantic Male – Benjamin



Most Romantic Female – Success



Drama King – Sammy



Drama Queen – Bella

Most Vocal Male – Qwesi



Most Vocal Female – Stephanie



Gnasher of the Season – Rockson