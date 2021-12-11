Dzifa Gomashie to hold Christmas party for Keta Tidal Waves community kids

File photo

The Member of Parliament for the Ketu South Constituency, Hon. Dzifa Gomashie will hold a Christmas party for children staying in the communities affected by the Keta Tidal Waves.

Hon. Dzifa Gomashie who was a deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture in the erstwhile National Democratic Congress administration has been bringing kids and adults together to entertain themselves during Christmas for the past seven years.



Meanwhile, this year’s edition is specifically for kids who have suffered the fallbacks of the infamous Keta Sea defence project.

Currently, the Keta Tidal Waves has been in the news and treated as a major topic because of the recent flooding that destroyed many homes and properties in the constituency.



The Minority group in Parliament have made a request among other subjects, to the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Attah to make budgetary allocations for the development of Keta, specifically to improve the effects of the Tidal Waves to save lives and properties of inhabitants along the sea area.