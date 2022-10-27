2
Dzorwulu shooting: Our smart phones have sucked out common sense – Stonebwoy

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has expressed his opinion following the horrific shooting and fire incident that occurred in Dzorwulu on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Earlier in a viral video, an unidentified driver of a V8 vehicle was allegedly shot by unknown assailants while his car was set on fire.

Although it is unclear what caused the incident, it reportedly stemmed from a land dispute.

Interestingly at the scene, an eyewitness was captured busy running a commentary in a 33-seconds video.

The said commentator was heard asking for help for the victim while exclaiming that he is not dead.

But reacting to this incident which has since sparked public interest, Stonebwoy appears peeved about the fact that people were more interested in recording the incident than rendering help to the victim.

“I saw a video of a man laying hurt on the floor in Dzorwulu. A residential area with his V8 bumped/crashed into all these while there was this man filming him shouting, he is not dead ooo. With other passerby also filming until the car caught fire. This man started shouting…we need fire Ghana fire service oo. Please fire service come o. and so on and so forth. Like I am so disappointed in some of us. Our smart phones have sucked out common sense,” he wrote on social media.

“He could have called an ambulance or fire service. Anyways realizing how long it takes for both to show up. How about quickly arranging for a taxi to carry this man to the hospital to save his life. I see many of us interested in filming the incidences that happen in order to post instead of actually saving the situation then dealing with the extras later. We can surely do better. Pls let’s try,” he added.

