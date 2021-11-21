E 1.75% E-levy: The youth must call for accountability - Nana Yaw Wiredu

Govt has intoduced a 1.75% E-levy

Nana Yaw has charged the youth to insist on accountability



Nana Yaw Wiredu says the levy is too high



Creative Director of OnePlay Africa, Nana Yaw Wiredu, has called on the youth in Ghana to hold the government officials accountable for the things that go on in the country.



According to him, politicians who have the mandate to govern the nation are taking citizens for granted as a result of many failed promises.



Speaking on Bloggers' Forum on GhanaWeb TV, Nana Yaw lamented the 1.75% E-Levy on Mobile Money and other electronic transactions imposed by the government.



Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced the introduction of the new tax in Parliament on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, during the reading of the 2022 Budget.

Nana Yaw told host, Abrantepa that the levy is high, especially when vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in August 2020 opined that Mobile Money should not be taxed because a majority of people who use it are poor.



Dr Bawumia in an interview on Peace FM said: “I don’t think Mobile Money should be taxed because most of the people who use the service are poor people so if you put more taxes on it they will suffer.”



But reacting to the u-turn made by the government, Nana Yaw intimated, "On a more serious note, we need to take charge and go for accountability. You don't have Bawumia sitting on national radio and saying we don't have to tax Mobile Money and the next minute we have a tax levy on E-transactions and Mobile Money is heavily taxed.



"How do we go paperless or cashless society when we have 1.75% tax? The youth must call for accountability. We need to hold them for their words else one day we will be here and they will tax us for taking a bath," Nana Yaw charged.



