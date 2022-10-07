E-Forum: Ekow Blankson’s deputy shares last moments with his boss

With a heavy heart, the death of Ekow Blankson, a revered actor and Commercial Manager of ADPU, was announced, emitting shock, great distress, and glowing tributes from people who one way or the other encountered him.

Described by many as accomplished yet humble and affable, Ekow Blankson succumbed on October 3, 2022, at a hospital in Tema.



Ekow Blankson was a management member of the AfricaWeb group and key driving force behind the company’s commercial activities in Ghana. Recently, he led the company to present our products and services at the 2022 Ghana Bloggers Summit where he had been his usual ebullient and energetic self.



He had time for everyone and was always engaged and interested in the people he met. In addition, he had a great intellect and was forever learning new things and developing new ideas. He brought those personal qualities (not to mention his vast experience in business) to the company and we owe him a great debt.



On this week’s episode of E-Forum, we pay tribute to the man who always grinned from ear to ear and influenced a number of people. Ekow Blankson’s deputy, Eric Vlidzo joins the panel and tells his last moments with his boss.

Watch this week's E-Forum below.







