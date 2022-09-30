E-Forum: Kirani Ayat's copyright issue with Akufo-Addo government gets heated

Abrantepa seated with his panelists on E-Forum

E-Forum has aired its first episode discussing the important and trendy stories of the week with Ghanaian musician, Kirani Ayat, gaining a spot on the list of issues tabled for discussion.

He made waves over the week for accusing the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for using his video to promote the tourism agenda without approval.



Aside from Kirani's rant making news, Ghana hosted the Global Citizen Festival for the first time, which everlastingly solidified its name in the country and globally.



With two stages mounted in New York City's Central Park, introduced by Citi and Cisco, and Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana, introduced by Harith General Accomplices, the show saw a huge number of individuals marching into the venue.



American rapper, Usher and SZA graced the event alongside Ghanaian musicians Sarkodie, Gyakie, Stonebwoy and Ghanaian-British-born musician, Stormzy ‘wowing’ the mass with their energy-filled deliveries.



Tonight, Lekzy Decomic together with other Ghaianain rib crackers are set to entertain fans at the second edition of 'Too Cute To Be Mute' at the National Theatre.

The likes of OB Amponsah, Funny Face, Clemento Suarez, and General Ntatia are billed to perform at the comedy special alongside Kenya comedian, Simy.



Join Abrantepa on this first episode of E-Forum as she dissects the various topical issues with his guests, Ismail Akwei , George Britton, Romeo and George Ayisi .







ADA/DA