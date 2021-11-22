E.L boasts of his relevance in the music industry

Musician, E.L

Elom Adablah generally known by his stage name as E.L claims he is the don in the music game.



In an interview on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM, E.L asserted he is a don in the Ghana music industry; adding that Ghanaians feel lucky to have him staying relevant in the industry.



“I am a Don in the game, and Ghanaians are privileged to have an artiste like me still repping for the industry” he shared.



E.L further acknowledged he produces music according to his emotions and not other peoples emotions.

“I do music for me myself, and the reason why I put pen to paper is about what I feel, and I don’t think about what someone else may feel.” he expressed.



He also shared he can’t talk about what radio personalities want him to say because to him it is not real.



“It’s not about what the radio presenters want me to talk about because that is fake, and I can’t do that. So I always think about what I feel in a particular moment. So I don’t go to the studio thinking about doing a song to please someone, so all you have been hearing it’s about my vibe,” he said.



He is on a media tour to promote his latest album “Bar 6”.



E.L has recently been acknowledged by music platform Spotify for a personal record of 20 million streams on the digital music platform for his “Superhero” song.