3
Menu
Entertainment

E-Levy: How do these politicians think we survive? - Efia Odo laments

Efia Odo In African Print Socialite, Efia Odo

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Efia Odo reacts after E-Levy is passed

Celebrities complain about the passage of E-Levy

Parliament passes E-Levy

Ghanaian socialite, Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo in showbiz circles, has quizzed politicians on how they expect Ghanaians to survive with the implementation of the Electronic Transaction Levy, also known as the E-Levy.

The outspoken socialite said this on Twitter, joining a tall list of celebrities who have come out to share their views on the levy.

“So how do these politicians think we survive? Regular Ghanaian's monthly salary are from 250-800 cedis.

“That same money is used to pay rent and food not to even add transportation. Smh I’m tired of talking, one man for himself chaley!,” she tweeted on March 29, 2022.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament staged a walkout from parliament just before the deliberations on the E-Levy begun.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, moved a motion in parliament asking the house to approve the second reading of the reviewed 1.5% E-Levy bill to advance its passing into law.

Celebrities like Nikki Samonas, DKB, Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo among others have also given their take on the bill's passage on their various social media accounts.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Konadu Rawlings was hailed during SoNA
How Finance Minister, IGP and CJ dozed through Akufo-Addo's SoNA in parliament
Chances of SC reversing passage of E-Levy ‘very slim’ – Inusah Fuseini
Our houseboy once flashed his penis before me – Brother Sammy’s wife discloses
Ghanaians attacked after Black Stars World Cup qualification in Abuja
CAF official dies as chaos hit Nigeria-Ghana game
How Arsenal, Ajax, and others reacted to Black Stars' qualification to 2022 World Cup
Ghana Player Ratings: Wollacott, Amartey, Djiku and Partey score high marks
Otto Addo reacts to Ghana's qualification for the 2022 World Cup
2022 World Cup: Here are the five African teams heading to Qatar