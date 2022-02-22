E-Levy: It doesn’t sound like a lot, but it’s a lot to the poor – Nina Ricchie

Nina Ricchie, Singer

Ghanaian Afro-Pop and rap artiste, Nina Broni, known in showbiz circles as Nina Ricchie, has said it is not fair for the government to burden Ghanaians with charges on electronic transactions.

The musician’s comment comes on the back of the government’s proposed tax on all electronic transactions across the country.



According to the ‘My baby’ singer, Ghanaians are already burdened with lots of taxes and imposing another one will not be easy on pockets.

She told Docta Kay on Accra100.5FM’s Nkran Kwanso that: “I don’t think that’s fair. I feel like already, there’s charges coming from the bank or whatever you’re using so why should there be more charges.



“I think if you’re sending the amount, you should be sending the amount, that’s it. Why should there be an extra charge, for what? Government has money. It[e-levy] doesn’t sound like a lot, but to somebody that doesn’t have money it’s a lot.”