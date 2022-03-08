E-Levy: The voice of the people is the voice of God – Akesse Brempong

Gospel recording artiste, Akesse Brempong

Gospel recording artiste, Akesse Brempong, has waded into the discussion on the controversial E-Levy.

According to the songwriter, the government must listen to the voice of the people.



The E-Levy seeks to impose a 1.75% levy on some electronic transactions: mobile money transfers done between accounts on the same Electronic Money Issuers (EMI), Mobile money transfers from accounts on one EMI to a recipient on another EMI, Transfers from bank accounts to mobile money accounts (either directly, GIP debit, bank cards or another scheme), Transfers from mobile money accounts to bank accounts (either directly, GIP debit, bank cards or another scheme) and Bank transfers originating from a bank account belonging to an individual.



But the introduction of the bill has met stiff opposition from the opposition NDC, who argue it will further compound the hardship of the ordinary Ghanaian.



Some ordinary Ghanaians and civil society organisations have also kicked against it.



The government, however, insists that the E-Levy is necessary to expand the tax base for sustained development and reduce the debt burden.

Sharing his opinion on the ongoing E-Levy debate on the Church Groove on Class91.3FM on Sunday, March 6, 2022, Akesse Brempong noted, “Let the voice of the Ghanaian be heard of that matter, where the majority swing let us all swing there….”



In his view, the majority of Ghanaians are kicking against the E-Levy because “we’ve had levies upon levies upon levies, and the argument has been that there are still loopholes in the tax collection system”.



He suggested that “Probably when we block those loopholes, it will give us more money than what we seek to make from E-Levy. Can’t we look that way and block those loopholes? So I think that largely, let the voice of the people be the voice of God,” he added.



