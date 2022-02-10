E-Levy: Why the rush? – Nii Okai to government

Nii Okai is a gospel musician

A veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Nii Okai has added his voice to the masses on the controversial e-levy policy.

He has questioned the sudden rush to pass the e-levy and advised the government to take a critical look at its public relations which can make or unmake them.



Responding to a question posed by Rev. Thompson Sakyi on the Church Groove on Class 91.3FM, Nii Okai noted, “But why the sudden rush to do it? Why? Because there must be a reason and anything that is not really well thought through is bound to face all forms of oppositions either before, during or after implementation. So for me, I’ll say if it is good, time will tell so take your time and engage and get people on board, but don’t rush.”



Nii Okai is promoting his album titled “Revive Us”.



He also has “Breaking Seals” and “Mokob3” as singles.



The main opposition National Democratic Congress and a cross-section of Ghanaians are against the 1.75 percent levy which will affect electronic transactions.

Several calls on the government to drop the proposed tax has fallen on deaf ears.



The government has explained that the upsurge in the use of e-payment platforms, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, has been an impetus for the introduction of the levy.



As a result, Ghana recorded a total of GHS500 billion from e-transactions in 2020 compared with GHS78 billion in 2016.



The government says the E-Levy proceeds will be used to support entrepreneurship, youth employment, cyber security, and digital and road infrastructure, among others.