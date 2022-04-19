1
Menu
Entertainment

E-Levy is pure 'nonsense' – Mr. Beautiful

Beautiful 610x380 1 Mr. Beautiful Kumawood Actor, Mr. Beautiful

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Kumawood actor, Mr. Beautiful was known in private life as Clement Bonney has labeled the introduction of the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) as pure nonsense.

Speaking to Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM, the actor-turn politician said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lavishly wasted all the loans he borrowed since he assumed office.

He remarked, “In the history of Ghana, Nana Addo has borrowed huge sums of money but has wasted all those monies frivolously.

“The little money left in the mobile money accounts of Ghanaians too you are eagerly following it up to go and waste it,” he continued.

“If the sheep that went for grazing haven’t returned how then do you send more sheep to go and do the same so E-Levy is pure nonsense,” he fumed.

President Akufo-Addo in March 2022 assented to the Bill with 1.5 percent taxation swiftly into law after it was approved in Ghana’s Parliament and its implementation is set to begin in May 2022.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Hands off Mexico’s Presidential Jet!' – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo
We will act on Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo – Minority
Woman stabbed by brother to death
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival
Zanzibar hotel jumps to the defense of man who tried to rape tourist
Asamoah Gyan, Okocha, Adebayor, Diouf beat George Weah XI in charity game
Related Articles: