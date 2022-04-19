E-Levy is pure 'nonsense' – Mr. Beautiful

Kumawood Actor, Mr. Beautiful

Kumawood actor, Mr. Beautiful was known in private life as Clement Bonney has labeled the introduction of the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) as pure nonsense.

Speaking to Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM, the actor-turn politician said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lavishly wasted all the loans he borrowed since he assumed office.



He remarked, “In the history of Ghana, Nana Addo has borrowed huge sums of money but has wasted all those monies frivolously.



“The little money left in the mobile money accounts of Ghanaians too you are eagerly following it up to go and waste it,” he continued.

“If the sheep that went for grazing haven’t returned how then do you send more sheep to go and do the same so E-Levy is pure nonsense,” he fumed.



President Akufo-Addo in March 2022 assented to the Bill with 1.5 percent taxation swiftly into law after it was approved in Ghana’s Parliament and its implementation is set to begin in May 2022.