E.TV Ghana’s Eunice Tornyi honoured at GIMPA graduation

Eunice Tornyi, Media personality

ETV Ghana’s Eunice Tornyi has graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) with a Masters's Degree in International Relations and Diplomacy.

The eloquent media personality during her graduation ceremony was among the three to be awarded the ‘Lord Mawuko-Yevugah Distinguished Leadership Award in International Relations and Public Diplomacy’.



The award was in recognition of her excellent skills of international relations and leadership exhibited within the public square as a media personality especially through her show dubbed ‘African Women’s Voices.’



Speaking on her award, Eunice mentioned: “All glory to God for this prestigious award. It is such a great feeling knowing that e.TV Ghana’s African Women’s Voices is going all out into the world. I wish to thank the team I work with and I dedicate this award to all who made the dream come true.”

Programmes Manager of e.TV Ghana, Cosby Bikpe, on his part congratulated Mrs. Tornyi for the feat she has achieved.



“From all of us at e.TV Ghana and the Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company, we say congratulations to Eunice Tornyi. She always makes us proud and we appreciate her for all that she does. Keep soaring higher", Cosby Bikpe said.