E-Weekly Wrap: A-Plus slams Abena Korkor, Efia Odo jabs Lebene

Actress and #FixTheCountry convenor, Efia Odo has accused television personality, Victoria Lebene of attempting to pimp her to a man for money.

According to Efia, Victoria was sleeping around until her marriage to Blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah. Her comment follows an Instagram post by Lebene which many say was an indirect jab at the actress.



She wrote: “Role models and other youth supporting fix the country Demo, kindly dress appropriately in the public and on social media posts to promote the sanity of the course!”



Amma Broni, on this episode of E-Weekly Wrap on Bloggers' Forum, brings to you issues surrounding the beef between Abena Korkor and A-Plus as well as Amerado and Obibini.



Also, friends of actress Beverly Afaglo, have set up a GoFundMe account to offer support to her over the loss of her Tema resident to fire.

