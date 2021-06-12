E-Weekly Wrap: Abena Korkor ‘exposes’ Nkonkonsa, Ayitey Powers weeps

Ghanaian blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah popularly known as Nkonkonsa, was one of the top trends on social media following Abena Korkor’s exposè which captured his name as one of the men she’s allegedly had sexual encounters with.

In an attempt to save himself from public ridicule, Eugene showed messages from Abena in his DM apologizing for the “mixup” where she revealed that the former was a good “licker”.



Find out the developing stories on Mental Health Advocate, Abena Korkor and Nkonkonsa on this episode of E-Weekly Wrap on Bloggers Forum.



Also, boxer, Ayitey Powers upon receiving the news of the death of Nigerian Preacher TB Joshua couldn’t hold his tears. He revealed the plans he had with the man of God prior to his death.

Get the latest news from the camp of Kwami Eugene, MzVee, Shatta Wale among others in the video below:



