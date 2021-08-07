E-Weekly Wrap: Akuapem Poloo curses 3 celebs, GhanaWeb sub-editor marries

Gospel musician, Empress Gifty, has shot down rumours of divorce with her husband, Hopeson Adorye.

The singer during an Instagram live session told critics that she still remains “Mrs Adorye 1.”



On this episode of E-Weekly Wrap on Bloggers’ Forum, Amma Broni, presents an update on the ‘Our Day’ letter from young Oswald who gained popularity for his wishes. Several brands in Ghana donated items to the boy, his favourite teacher, Mrs Appiah, as well as his class.



Ghanaian musicians KiDi, Mr Drew, and Dope Nation also graced Oswald’s Our Day with musical performances.

Get the latest gist from the camp of Mona4Real, Micheal Blankson, Akuapem Poloo as well as an exclusive on the wedding of GhanaWeb’s sub-editor, Bernice Owusuwaa (now Mrs Bernice Opare Gyan).



Watch the video below:



