E-Weekly Wrap: Breasts scare Bro Sammy, Wendy Shay shades Schwarzenegger

Wendy Shay’s feud with Afia Schwarzenegger on social media was predominant among stories that trended within this week in the Ghanaian showbiz industry.

Once again, Afia Schwarzenegger has appeared among celebrities who made the headlines on social media.



The comedienne was said to have received the ‘clap back of the century’ from Wendy Shay, after she was captured dancing to her songs at the Ghana UK Awards UK launch.



In what was supposed to be her final words on stage, Wendy seized the opportunity to throw jabs at her nemesis (Afia Schwarzenegger) who was captured vigorously dancing to her popular song ‘Stevie Wonder’.



“If you work hard and God blesses you, even your enemies will dance for you.” Wendy boldly said as she exited the stage.



Afia Schwarzenegger in her response also said:

“I heard Wendy Shay posted a video of me dancing to her songs on her page and labeled me a back-up dancer. I was drunk at that time and I thought Patapaa was the one performing on stage. She is aware that I was drunk because she sat on my chair and I sacked her. She knows I was sipping on some whiskey double black. I heard scopatumana on that stage. My fans should ignore reports that Wendy Shay embarrassed me on stage. Is Wendy Shay even an artiste?”



On the flip side, Brother Sammy has also disclosed that in a bid to flee from temptation, he has stopped standing in front of his church to receive offerings.



To buttress his point during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz, Brother Sammy cited instances where women in churches nowadays fail to cover up their bodies and busily gallivant during praises and offertory time.



Also featuring is Obinim’s analysis/breakdown of Black Sherif’s 2nd sermon.



The International Godsway Chapel founder topped Twitter trends this week after a video clip of himself dissecting and interpreting the lyrics of the song went viral on social media.

