E-Weekly Wrap: Empress Gifty cautions men about breasts, Poloo twerks

In case you missed the major news in the entertainment industry, E-Weekly Wrap on Bloggers' Form is here to update you on the latest gist.

This week, Actress Akuapem Poloo fired shots at critics who lambasted her over her comeback in twerking.



Poloo on Monday morning released a bedroom video of herself twerking to Sarkodie's song where the artiste gave a shout-out to the actress.



According to critics, Poloo has broken her promise to Ghanaians as she in 2020, announced an end to nudity following her 90-day jail term for the publication of a nude photo of herself and her son.



But reacting to this she said: “I am not going nude, I said no nudity, I didn’t say I won't dance to promote things to feed myself again...I am going to promote the song because he put respect on my name. To mention my name (in the song) means Sarkodie loves me earnestly and he supports me. When they arrested me he stood for me, why won't I twerk to his song?"

Also, Gospel musician, Empress Gifty has advised men to handle the breast of women with care. She asserted that some Ghanaian men are not romantic as they are mostly found mishandling the breast of their female partners.



Join Amma Broni as she present to us news from the camp of Sarkodie, Patapaa, Gyakie, Wiyaala, Elikem Kumordzie among others.



Watch E-Weekly Wrap below:



