E-Weekly Wrap: IGP meets celebrities, Abena Korkor begs Nana Aba

This week was packed with controversies and public apologies.

It all began with social media sensation, Abena Korkor, storming the studios of United Television to render an apology to broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anomoah, over alleged sexual allegations.



Also, the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Dampare, had a private meeting with the Creative Arts industry which saw in attendance a host of Ghanaian celebrities.



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, became the highlight of the day after storming out of the meeting over a misunderstanding. He, however, apologized to the IGP for his actions after calm was restored.

