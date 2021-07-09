E-Weekly Wrap: KiDi hot over GH¢15k fee, Yaw Tog attacked

Music lovers have described the cost of tickets for KiDi’s upcoming concert as outrageous. The singer who recently won the Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year among other awards at 2021 VGMA, was trolled on social media after disclosing the price list for his “Live with KiDi” show.

The VIP table package ranges from GH¢15,000 to GH¢8,000 for a table with the least going for GH¢5,000 and GH¢3,000 for a table of 5 and 4.



KiDi has however expressed his dissatisfaction in the reactions of some persons who insulted him for the high cost of tickets.



“The negativity some of you ooze dey bore. If you won’t come, keep scrolling. It’s very simple. If you can’t afford tables, there are standard ticket prices. You people for stop the negativity smh,” he wrote in a tweet.

