E-Weekly Wrap: Princess Shyngle survives death, Shatta Wale's attack helps brand

Actress Princess Shyngle has disclosed how she survived death during her pregnancy in June this year. According to her, she experienced an ectopic pregnancy which nearly took her life.

Described as 'controversial' by some fans, Shyngle is best known for her snatched waist and love for racy outfits.



"The doctor told me that I had an ectopic pregnancy and if they don’t rush me in for surgery immediately, my Fallopian tube will burst and I’ll have internal bleeding and die immediately, I cried, my heart was broken," parts of the post on Instagram read.



On this series of E-Weekly Wrap on Bloggers' Forum, we bring viewers up to speed with happenings in the entertainment, right from beefs to revelations made by singer, Kumi Guitar who has bemoaned the failures in the music industry.



Also, Sister Afia has threatened to beat up actress Efia Odo over some unprinted words used against her.

“She knows I can beat her, but I have family and people I respect so I do not want to do anything crazy,” Sista Afia disclosed in an interview on United Showbiz on UTV.



Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, Fameye, Pascal Amanfo made it to this week's top stories.



Watch E-Weekly Wrap below:



