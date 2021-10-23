E-Weekly Wrap: Shatta Wale, Funny Face in police grips

Word on the street is that Ghana's Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, is no respecter of person. This comes in days after the arrest of three celebrities all in the space of 5 days.

Actor Funny Face, dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, and rapper, Medikal we all arrested for separate offences.



Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, was arrested for threatening to kill the mother of his children, Vanessa.



Also, the leader of the Shatta Movement was arrested over a fake gun attack. On October 18, 2021, his assistant, Nana Dope broke the news of his attack by it was later confirmed by the police that it was false.



Shatta Wale has been remanded into prison custody for a week.

The latest to join the list is Medikal who was remanded in prison custody for five days for brandishing a gun on social media.



