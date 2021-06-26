E-Weekly Wrap: Shatta Wale caught in a mess, Omar Sterling shines

The Shatta Movement boss, Shatta Wale, has been trolled by social media commentators for rocking ‘fake’ jeans.

The dancehall musician has however tagged the move as a plot to pull him down. On the back of that, he posted an image of himself without pants. This has attracted his followers to also upload photos of themselves wearing just shirts.



Also, a member of the group R2bees, Omar Sterling, received all the buzz with the release of his 20-track album titled ‘Same Earth, Different Worlds’.



On this episode of E-Weekly Wrap with Amma Broni, we take a look at all the entertainment personalities who made it to the headlines.

Watch the video below:



