ECG cuts power supply to D-Black’s nightclub over power theft

ECG clamps down on power thieves

Officials of the Electricity Company of Ghana’s Taskforce have reportedly disconnected the power supply to Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge owned by musician and entrepreneur, D-Black.



Operators of the nightclub located right behind the police headquarters in Accra, were caught by the National Taskforce of ECG for bypassing the ECG meter to use electricity.



According to a Citi news report, the theft is said to have taken place over time.



ECG following the discovery has since served notice on the managers of Oasis Pool and Shisha Lounge to report to its office for further interrogation.

Known in personal life as Desmond Blackmore, D-Black, who is an award-winning rapper has expanded his music business to cover event management, event equipment rentals and the operation of entertainment centres.



As an entertainment venue, his nightclub depends heavily on power to sustain its use of sound systems, refrigerators, and other electrical gadgets.



This development comes on the back of efforts by the ECG revenue task force to collect debts owed to the company and disconnect supply to defaulting customers including state agencies.



ECG Taskforce on March 14, 2022, disconnected the power supply to Terminal 3 and other offices of the Kotoka International Airport over unpaid bills.



According to sources, the management of KIA owed ECG close to GHC49 million in unpaid bills.

Other agencies that have suffered power cuts by EC include the Accra Sports Stadium managed by the National Sports Authority.



According to reports, the task force on Wednesday stormed parliament to cut the power supply to the legislative house over its indebtedness.



