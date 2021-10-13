ECG disconnected my light, billed me GH¢8,000 – Psalm Adjeteyfio laments again

Psalm Adjeteyfio, also known as T.T, is a veteran Ghanaian actor

• Psalm Adjeteyfio says he has an electricity bill of GH¢8,000 to settle

• The veteran actor said he was informed by the ECG that his bill had accumulated over the years



• Psalm Adjeteyfio has relied on the benevolence of individuals for survival



Veteran actor, Psalm Adjteyfio, famously known as TT of Taxi Driver fame, has publicly shared another plight and this time around, it is about the high cost of his electricity bill.



The actor who appears burdened by his electricity bill which costs GH¢8,000, said he was shocked when he received the news of his debt.



Narrating what led to the accumulation of such a huge amount, Psalm Adjeteyfio lamented that for several years he had not received bills from the ECG and anytime he followed up to complain, he was asked to go home and wait.



TT added that prior to the GH¢8,000 new debt, he managed to clear some arrears with the public donations he has received so far.

“First, they came to disconnect my light and when I asked why, they said I was owing GH¢4,000. I asked how because they barely bring us bills. I followed up to the ECG office to complain and they asked us to pay the money. I adhered and started paying little by little from the contributions I have been given. Just recently, I paid over GH¢4,500 cedis.



“Surprisingly, just last week, I received a message from them saying I still owe some money and that all the monies I had paid so far is an estimated bill. They issued me another bill saying it is the original one. In it, I was asked to pay GH¢8,000. Then I asked them if I’m smelting iron in my house. I am really burdened,” he said.



He made this revelation while speaking in an interview with Citi TV monitored by GhanaWeb.



This is the third time Psalm Adjeteyfio has shared his financial grievances with the public as in all previous instances, and as all the others, the veteran actor was captured soliciting funds through several media platforms.



