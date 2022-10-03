ECG glitch: I will do illegal connection if my prepaid finish - A Plus

A Plus

Media personality and political activist, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has urged Ghanaians to resort to illegal electricity connections if the challenge with purchasing prepaid credit persists.

His comment comes on the back of challenges customers of the Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG, have faced in getting prepaid credit to purchase from vendors.



In a video shared on his Instagram handle, A Plus lamented the impact of the absence of prepaid on businesses and the health of people.



He mentioned that some traders need electricity to refrigerate their meat and fish while some persons with health conditions need it to store their medication at a certain temperature.



“Have you gotten some of the prepaid to buy? ECG is on my lane here. There are a lot of people who have thronged the place wanting the prepaid credits. A poor person has gone to buy a pound of meat to refrigerate.



“The person sells kenkey so she has bought the meat and fish to refrigerate and fry and use it to sell their kenkey. For about one week, the person does not get to buy prepaid and the meat goes bad.

“These days medicines including Covid drugs are frozen. All these people want to buy the prepaid but it is unavailable. Others have machines that has to be plugged when their sickness becomes extreme otherwise the person will die but the light is unavailable.



“If you go to advanced countries, the light does not even go off. Over here, even when you are holding money to buy you won’t get some. What is even more annoying is that after uploading, what you get to buy, there’s light off. What is this?” he quizzed.



The musician cum political activist further berated the over-politicization of issues in the country, lamenting how easy it is to be politically tagged when making general commentary of public interest.



He stressed that even with the partisan nature of some governing New Patriotic Party activists, the matter of unavailability of prepaid has equally affected them.



A Plus added that Ghanaians should seek the services of electricians to connect them to the national grid illegally after searching for prepaid to no avail.

He argued that even if they are caught, the judge who will sit on the matter will be reasonable enough to know the challenges they are facing.



“If you have tried purchasing prepaid for a week now and you are not getting it, don’t bother yourself. Your meat will go bad. Just look for an electrician to do illegal connection for you.



“My prepaid is not finished. When it does, I will try looking for some over a certain period. If I don’t get it and I look in my freezer and things are not going okay, I will do illegal connection.



“We should test the law. No judge is mad. They are sensible ... Do illegal connection. Explain to the judge with evidence that you have tried purchasing prepaid to no avail. Nobody can do anything to you when you are arrested. They’ll only take you to court in this democratic dispensation,” he opined.



ECG customers have had challenges purchasing prepaid via the app or vending outlets after the power distributor said it had encountered challenges with its prepaid metering system.

The situation led to many people thronging the district offices of ECG in a bid to have their issues addressed.



There have been reports that it was a result of ECG’s system being hacked. Meanwhile, ECG has assured that the challenge has been resolved while urging customers to visit any vendor close by to purchase prepaid.



“Customers can now purchase electricity credits from their nearest vending points, and all ECG District offices, including tomorrow Sunday, 2nd October 2022 from 9.00 am – 4.00 pm,” part of a statement released by ECG read.









DS/SARA