EFCC arrest was my biggest gift from God – Naira Marley

Nigerian Musician, Naira Marley

Naira Marley released the Zlatan-assisted track “Am I A Yahoo Boy” on 3 May 2019, and was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of Nigeria that same day.

The musician in an interview with Y107.9FM’s Rev Erskine disclosed his arrest was a blessing in disguise.



Naira Marley who was arrested on his birthday says the arrest in no way affected him negatively, but rather opened the flood gates of blessings on his life.



“Personally it didn’t affect me but when it was happening I didn’t know what I was going to do. I started praying and thinking I was being set up but it was the beginning of the beginning,” he shared on the ‘Myd Morning Radio Show’.

Naira Marley described his arrest as a birthday gift from God. “My arrest on my birthday was the biggest gift from God.”



The talented musician is out with a new album titled God’s Time is the Best (GTTB). Naira Marley who records a track between 20 to 25 minutes has graced Marlians with 14 tracks on this album.