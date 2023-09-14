EIB journalists depended on ‘soli’ for survival after Unibank collapse - KOD

Broadcaster Kofi Okyere Darko

Broadcaster Kofi Okyere Darko popularly known as KOD, has shed light on the difficulties he faced during his tenure at the EIB Network, which eventually led him to leave the media firm.

In his revelations, he highlighted the financial challenges the company encountered following the collapse of Unibank, a financial backbone of EIB founder, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor.



Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime, KOD disclosed that the financial strain became apparent for staff and workers at the media firm after Unibank was liquidated.



He recounted a period when the company owed its employees nearly six months' of salaries, leaving many staff in a precarious situation.



"We were having challenges to take care of things because our cash cow Unibank had been shut down, we went through some very terrible moments. As the president was about to announce the national lockdown during Covid, we had some outstanding funds that had not been paid from our salaries."



KOD went on to describe how he witnessed his colleagues facing financial difficulties, particularly those who relied on media "soli" (tips or allowances received when attending events or programs) to make ends meet.



He recognized the critical role that soil played in helping journalists and reporters sustain themselves during tough times.



He recounted taking the initiative to address the situation with his colleagues and EIB Network management, which included discussions with Bola Ray, CEO of the network.

He further explained that the network's management cited financial constraints as the reason for the delayed payments.



“Whenever I go the station, I see people standing…and I knew what was happening because I have seen this before so I knew that things were not going too well.



"So, I called my brother Bola Ray and I told him that Kwabena what is going on we have to discuss it and we shouldn’t go through the typical general meeting where HR is going to say the fine things and all the fine Grammar, let us find the key people within the space and have a one-on-one with them, and then they agreed.



“So, I created a WhatsApp page with him, myself, Francis Abban among others, and then we expressed our grievance and he said there was no money at the time to take care of people but I mean I was going to survive to some extent but I was thinking about the people like, the typical, let say your crew here.



“Your camera men, the reporters, and journalist who went out to report and even though I am not a great advocate of soli but it takes care of them somehow, they get some soli from out there, and if someone works and still they have not been paid for three months then it means there is something that is cushioning them.”







