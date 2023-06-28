EID Celebration: Over 300 MTN customers get opportunity to enjoy ‘The Flash’

MTN gives opportunity to 300 customers to watch ‘The Flash’ on 30th June

Source: MTN Ghana

As part of efforts of putting smiles on the faces Muslim community during this year’s EID celebration, MTN Ghana will be giving over 300 customers an exclusive invitation to watch the blockbuster movie “The Flash” at Golden Eagle Cinemas in Kumasi on 30th June 2023.

Over the years, MTN has been focused on brightening the lives of its customers at various touch points by delivering a distinct customer experience.



As the biggest family in Ghana, the company also delights in putting smiles on the faces of Ghanaians for their priceless contributions that have contributed to the growth of the MTN brand.



The MTN Movie Mania is one of the innovative programs that MTN introduced 9 years ago to reward high-value customers for their brand loyalty. It provides customers with free tickets to watch movies at the Silver Bird Cinema at the Accra Mall.



However, customers will get an extra ticket when they purchase a movie ticket at the movies on Thursdays. Offer is available at Silverbird Cinemas in Accra and at the Golden Eagle Cinema in Kumasi.



More so as part of this year's Father's Day celebrations, MTN Ghana in partnership with Jumia gave a special treat to over 50 men across the country by giving them free electronic vouchers to shop online.

MTN delights in using special celebrations to brighten the lives of its customers and Eid -Movie Mania and Father's day are a few of such loyalty rewards.



Movie – The Flash



Synopsis



Worlds collide when the Flash uses his superpowers to travel back in time to change the events of the past. However, when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, he becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation.



With no other superheroes to turn to, the Flash looks to coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian -- albeit not the one he's looking for.